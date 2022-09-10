New maps will help decide where up to $1 billion in federal money goes for Pa. broadband expansion

According to the most recent data from the Federal Communications Commission, 4% of Pennsylvanians can’t get internet access at broadband speeds. That number rises to 13% in rural areas.

HARRISBURG — As Pennsylvania prepares for an anticipated flood of federal funding to improve broadband access, the state must first resolve a basic and yet surprisingly thorny challenge: pinpointing where high-speed internet is still unavailable.