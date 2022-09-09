ATHENS — The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club recently announced that it has a new location for regular meetings.

They now meet in the basement of the Athens United Methodist Church, located at 118 S. Main St., Athens. Regular meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month from September to November and January through May. On odd numbered months the club’s board meets at 6 p.m. prior to the general meeting.