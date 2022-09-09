ATHENS — The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club recently announced that it has a new location for regular meetings.
They now meet in the basement of the Athens United Methodist Church, located at 118 S. Main St., Athens. Regular meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month from September to November and January through May. On odd numbered months the club’s board meets at 6 p.m. prior to the general meeting.
The club also hosts a Christmas party in December and picnics and other gatherings during June, July and August. The locations for these special events is posted in the club’s newsletter.
The next meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m. for the board and 7 p.m. for general club members and public. The September meeting will feature guest speaker Bruce Oldfield, who will discuss mesosiderites, irons, achondrites, stoney carbonaceous chondrites, and tektites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.