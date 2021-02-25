The United Way of Bradford County met virtually Wednesday morning to celebrate another successful campaign, one that look much different last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the online meeting, United Way Executive Director Kerri Strauss announced that the organization received pledges for more than $572,000 during its 2021 campaign to raise funds to support local non-profit organizations, a number that totals $12,000 over the campaign’s goal.
Strauss said the United Way’s 2021 theme was “community united,” but that an unofficially theme of “you come to us, we come to you or meet us online” quickly emerged as COVID-19 swept through Bradford County.
Despite the pandemic, the United Way “stayed true to (their) mission,” working hard to adapt annual events and fundraising opportunities to allow the organization to continue its mission of being one that “both speaks and listens to the community” safely in an unprecedented time, according to Strauss.
Strauss explained that at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way reached out to many local organizations and businesses, checking in to see what needs could be met and formed a COVID-19 relief and response fund that distributed over $30,000 for the purchase of personal protective equipment.
An additional $86,000 was administered by the United Way to eight Bradford County agencies to supply emergency food and shelter through federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and Phase 38 funding, Strauss said.
The United Way also held 15 “community pulse” meetings to assess and attempt to fill local needs, created a Community United series to highlight organization partners and work they completed during the COVID-19 pandemic in The Review and hosted both virtual campaign events and multiple online workshops including programs that helped local non-profit organizations learn how to adapt to virtual fundraising, advance in human resources, become more skilled in grant writing and more.
“Overall we knew that it takes a village and United Way wanted to be there to help connect the dots. We were there and we will continue to be there to both speak and listen to our community,” Strauss related.
Strauss explained that 2020 was a year of transition in more ways than one as the United Way also underwent a conversion to become a “modern United Way” through a process that outsourced the organization’s accounting and record keeping duties to members of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.
This change will allow the United Way of Bradford County to operate more efficiently by eliminating those responsibilities from local staff, creating more time for them to dedicate to program operations while maintaining financial accountability standards.
United Way of Bradford County President Stacee Harer, who moved into her role as president just weeks before COVID-19 hit, congratulated volunteers and staff of the United Way of Bradford County for sticking together through a “big year,” proving that the foundations of the organization are still in tact, that they are “willing to adapt to see the county thrive” and that even through huge changes taking place, “our core value is not changing.”
“If we weren’t in Bradford County I would say it’s unbelievable, but here we are in the best place on Earth and it is believable,” Harer said of the United Way’s success.
“In 2020 we were tasked with rethinking and redeveloping our entire process … 40 plus years of perfecting what we do got upended by the pandemic, just like your entire lives have, we know this, but all of you stayed positive, you stayed passionate, you challenged your normal and we did accomplish this tremendous goal. I am extremely proud,” Harer declared. “Your resilience is going to reap so many rewards throughout the county for the life of residents. I had no doubts but it is still amazing and it puts me in awe when I think about it that the love we have for each other and the desire to put everybody in a better place overcomes a challenge like COVID-19.”
Strauss recognized top donors of the 2021 campaign, which included Cargill with $170,000 in donations, Williams at $107,000, P&G with over $89,000, Guthrie at over $64,000 and GTP with over $27,000 in donations.
Strauss also recognized 2021 campaign award winners, which included Towanda Area School District with the largest school campaign, Futures Community Support Services with the largest non-profit campaign, Cargill with the largest increase in leadership donors, Cargill with the top company employee campaign and two different branches of C&N Bank that tied for campaigns with the largest increase in percent of employee participation.
Deb Harer State Farm and the Towanda and Monroeton branches of C&N Bank were also acknowledged for having campaigns that included 100% employee participation.
Strauss showed gratitude for Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. and Tuscarora Wayne Insurance Company, who served as 2021 campaign corporate partners.
Campaign corporate partners fund campaign expenses, allowing as much funding as possible to be allocated to local non-profit organizations that are United Way partners, according to Strauss.
Strauss announced that State Farm Agents Deb Harer and Bob Hugo will be 2022 United Way of Bradford County campaign corporate partners.
“State Farm nationally does a great job with everything and I think it’s wonderful that we have an opportunity to do something locally,” Harer said.
Hugo, a former United Way of Bradford County President, commented that he was “proud to be asked to be a corporate sponsor” and knows that the organization is a “great” one.
“United Way is truly blessed to have your partnership. Following an unprecedented year, your contribution as small business owners here at home really does embody the character of Bradford County, of neighbors helping neighbors,” Stacee Harer told them.
