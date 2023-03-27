HARRISBURG – The Shapiro Administration announced new military themed license plates will be available throughout the Commonwealth. Recently passed legislation allows the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to now offer Pennsylvanians’ license plates honoring military members and their families. Two of these new plates — the Air Medal license plate and the Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans license plate — recognize veterans’ special contributions during their service.

“These plates are yet another opportunity to show our appreciation for the sacrifices of our military members and families,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll. “As always, we are proud to recognize our military community and their accomplishments.”