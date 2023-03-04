New Pa. House rules expand who can file a sexual harassment complaint against lawmakers

The rules adopted Wednesday were written by former Speaker Mark Rozzi (D., Berks).

HARRISBURG — Two months into an impasse-riddled session, the members of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives have passed the rules that will allow the chamber to function.