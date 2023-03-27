HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania groups working to address violence and promote peace in their communities have a new online resource, PAPeaceAlliance.org, created by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, in partnership with WestEd’s Justice and Prevention Research Center and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).

“When we announced that I would be leading the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, we emphasized how we would center the voices of those impacted by violence and the expertise of those working on these issues in their communities, day in and day out,” said PCCD Chairman Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “This new resource is a first step in that commitment to help those helping to build safer communities.”