TOWANDA BOROUGH- In the first regular meeting since the downtown Towanda parking garage had been opened, the Towanda Borough council was satisfied with the early returns on the new infrastructure.
Council Vice President Mark Christini said that he has seen a noticeable difference in how many spots are available on Main Street and that businesses in the Borough are noticing too. Others on the council echoed his sentiment.
“My hope is that this is going to be a catalyst for other businesses to say ‘Hey we could actually have a business, a sustainable business, downtown because of these open spaces.’ Look, there were open spaces all the way down by the Courthouse, by the Ben Franklin, down by Henry Dunn,” Christini said.
Council member James Lacek said that he has driven by the Courthouse “forever” and had never seen the streets around the Courthouse so open.
“It just shows you how many people that work in the courthouse are now parking in the garage,” he added.
Mayor Garrett Miller relayed a question from a citizen pertaining to the three hour window of free parking in the Borough. He asked about a hypothetical situation where a patron of any shop in the Borough would park in street parking for some time, then if they would return later in the day would their three hours be expired or restart?
Council member Keith Long, who also serves as the Borough’s parking enforcement officer, explained that the hypothetical person returning to the borough after already parking on the street earlier in the day would be fined under the current parking rules. He said that the three hour window of free parking would start when the person’s vehicle first is observed by the parking enforcement officer and then continue for three hours regardless of if the person parked there for a minute or three hours.
“It isn’t a perfect system, it doesn’t track every vehicle and it doesn’t track the amount of time that they’re not there,” Long said to the council.
Borough manager Kyle Lane continued to explain that when the parking ordinance was implemented it was designed that way to prevent people working in the borough from re-parking their cars in a different spot every three hours to avoid fines.
“It eliminates the musical chairs,” Lane added. “That would happen way more frequently than somebody coming into town and parking for a few hours then coming back.”
Lane also added that in the rare instances of the aforementioned hypothetical the Borough has the power to forgive any fines given.
“It’s an ugly loophole, but how often does that really happen?” Lane said. “The positives outweigh the negatives… How else do you do it without parking meters?”
Jeremy Sluyter, the Borough’s Code Enforcement Officer, said that two people had been fined since the borough starting issuing parking tickets with the first being Borough President Paul Sweitzer.
Sluyter also told the council in the meeting that of the 149 spaces available on the upper two floors of the garage all but three have been rented out which has in turn freed up spaces on Merrill Parkway and other areas in the Borough. The ground level floor of the garage is $.50 an hour. Sluyter also said in the meeting that more signs were ordered to direct people to the payment kiosk on the South side of the garage on the ground level and that some spaces on Merrill Parkway would be eliminated.
Later in the meeting, Lane reported that Borough and County had come to an agreement involving the Borough’s $250,000 loan from the County to help pay for the garage. In lieu of paying off the loan from the county, the Borough will instead supply over 100 spaces in the upper two levels of the garage to be used for county employees. The $4,218,000 parking garage was paid with a $4 million state grant and a $250,000 infrastructure loan from the County.
“It’s a great deal for everybody,” Lane said of the agreement. “It’s a good deal for the county… They get 100 spaces in the garage and we won’t have a debt on the garage. The plan has come together.”
