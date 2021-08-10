The new poll question on The Review’s website is:
Back-to-school time is drawing near and some local school officials anticipate that although more children will physically be back in the classroom, virtual learning numbers will be higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents, we want to get your thoughts regarding where your child will learn for the 2021-2022 school year.
— They’ll be in the classroom
— Virtual works better for us
The last poll question was:
Fireworks are a staple of the Fourth of July, but they’re also becoming a staple of summer nights in some communities. With that, we want to get your thoughts about hearing fireworks somewhat regularly during the warmer months.
I love having summers full of fireworks! was chosen by 47 readers. 109 voted for: If people want to launch fireworks, go for it. It doesn’t bother me at all. And finally, the majority, 168, chose: Please make the noise stop!
The poll is not conducted scientifically and is for entertainment only. Find the poll at www.thedailyreview.com.
