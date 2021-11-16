The latest poll question on The Review’s website is: How early is too early to bring up the Christmas tree and string up lights?
The choices are:
Once Halloween is over, game on!
Let’s sit down for a nice Thanksgiving meal first.
I’ll get some decorations up just in time for Santa’s arrival.
Bah hum-bug!
The last poll question was: Daylight Saving Time ends soon, on Sunday, Nov. 7. There’s always talk of leaving the time alone and not implementing the time changes in the spring and the fall. How do you feel about it? The majority of those who responded, 223, said, “I don’t think the time should change; no “springing forward” or “falling back.”
“I like the idea of Daylight Saving Time” was chosen by 83 voters and finally, 42 picked “I really don’t care either way.”
The poll is not conducted scientifically and is for entertainment only. To take part, visit www.thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.