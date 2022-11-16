ORWELL TOWNSHIP – A new principal for a – partly – new school.
ORWELL TOWNSHIP – A new principal for a – partly – new school.
Nicole LaBarre, Ed.D., is settling into her new position as principal at Northeast Bradford Elementary School, as students and staff enjoy the renovations done there in recent months.
“It’s been exciting, a lot of new learning, but that’s what I love,” she said recently. She enjoys learning about new perspectives.
LaBarre grew up in York, Pa., and graduated from high school there. She earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Lock Haven University; a master’s in education from Wilkes University; and her doctorate in educational theory and practice from Binghamton University.
“I’ve been a teacher for 24 years,” she noted. She has taught first, second and third grades and served as a Title I specialist, in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. This is her first principal’s position.
Her husband, Brett LaBarre, is a 1990 Northeast Bradford graduate. The couple live in Montrose, Pa.
LaBarre fills the position left vacant by former Principal Scott Webster’s retirement. She was officially hired in June.
“Every day’s a new adventure!” she remarked. But her background has prepared her for that.
“It’s very busy.” She’s going “many different directions each day but I am enjoying the challenge.”
“We’re working on curriculum and getting that a little more streamlined and aligned to state standards.” Here, she hopes to provide a culture for learning where “all want to be,” a place that’s inviting and safe.
“That’s what it’s all about.”
