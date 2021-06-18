New program to support students' mental health in Wyalusing

WYALUSING – After four years of trying, the Wyalusing Area School District will be able to implement a free school-based mental health program to help students and families for the upcoming school year and likely beyond.
The state program is provided through the Community Care Behavioral Health organization and, according to Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri, applying for it can be pretty competitive.
“It’s a detailed application and they kind of put you through the ringer, make you jump through hoops,” he said.
The district began applying for the program under previous Director of Student Services Donald Jacopetti, and continued applying as Director of Special Education and Pupil Services Charles Suppon took over the role.
“Each year we received a very nice thanks, but not this year – try again next year,” Bottiglieri explained. “We continued to plug along and continued to respond to their questions and continued to respond to their data points and their asks.”
With county support, Bottiglieri was pleased to announce they had been accepted for the upcoming school year. The three-person team – a mobile therapist and two behavioral health technicians – will be hired through contractor Friendship House with input from the district, and will be able to serve a case load of 24 children, along with their families, inside and outside of school hours.
“They also can complete in-depth trauma screenings, documentation of trauma-related factors, address clinical treatment, comprehensive treatment plans, and the other big thing – and we hit this barrier a lot in Bradford County – is they can assist in transporting kids to get them to appointments,” Suppon explained. “There’s a lot of things they can do and it’s a huge asset to the district.”
“I was fortunate enough to work as an administrator in a district and building that had this team present,” Suppon added, “and to say it’s an asset and to say it’s a support system for administration, for guidance, for students, for families is an understatement. It’s huge.”
Bottiglieri noted that Friendship House has past success working with the Sullivan County and Canton school districts with the program.
Under state guidelines, district administrators had to target a building for the program, according to Bottiglieri, and they believed the high school had the most need. Now, the district is preparing a space for the program to work from.
Bottiglieri anticipates the program will be up and running locally by September or October. For it to be renewed each year, he noted that the district will have to demonstrate a continued need.
“It’s another layer for providing support to our families because we want them back in our building and we want them to be successful,” Bottiglieri said.
School board member Gene Ann Woodruff believes it will be a huge asset to the community.
“It’s really going to help kids,” Suppon said, “and what a better time to have it than when we’re coming back from COVID and kids are struggling and they need that support.”
