New public safety center getting ready to open

TOWANDA – The new Bradford County Public Safety Building is nearing its soft opening as dispatchers complete their training and planning and other public safety personnel prepare to move possibly in the next couple of weeks.
“It will be kind of a soft opening at first because there are things that have to be done once they move in and we have to take down the old 911 center and finish the paving and all of the excavation work that goes along with finishing that project,” said Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller.
They are currently eyeing a ribbon cutting sometime in August.
Bids were awarded for the $17 million project back in March 2019 and ground was broken in July 2019. However, according to Miller, the project was delayed mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although severe winter weather also played a part.
Now with the opening in sight for the North Towanda Township facility, Miller said everyone is looking forward to being in the new facility.
“We’re thankful to be at this point where we’re starting to move in,” he said.
