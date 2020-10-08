WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – Wyalusing Township Supervisors have been responsible for the inspections and maintenance of their traffic light at the intersection of Routes 6 and 2010. But now, due to safety concerns from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, they will be responsible for the regular inspection of the poles that hold these lights up as well.
Officials shared this information as they approved new rates of maintenance for the traffic light on Tuesday.
Chairman Marvin Meteer said that, several months ago, PennDOT sent out a memo for municipalities regarding signal lights and other lights mounted on a pole. The memo stated that inspections were necessary because they had seen poles begin to rust and fall, causing a hazard for the public.
Meteer led a discussion on a three-part contract for the maintenance of the light. The contract, made with RJ Construction in Sweet Valley, was sent out for the renewal of a preventative maintenance and response maintenance agreement.
The supervisors seemed to be in favor of the contract early on as RJ Construction has always taken care of that light.
The first part of the contract called for a signal technician who would test equipment and tools, provide the truck, and upload pole information. The firm proposed $110 per hour for the technician, $45 per hour to use the truck, and $50 per hour for the information to be uploaded.
The second step required an annual inspection of the poles to ensure they stay in good mechanical and structural condition. This includes basic upkeep such as cleaning lenses and lamp replacements. It would cost $700 per intersection while materials are at cost plus 25%.
The final part covered response maintenance if the township ever runs into problems with the light. Help will arrive within 24 hours of a reported malfunction for $110 an hour.
“With the receipt of that memo, and with this contract, then we know that we need them to inspect the pole to ensure that we won’t have a problem,” Meteer said.
The supervisors unanimously approved the rates.
