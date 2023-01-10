New Record Set For 2023 Launch of Fill A Glass With Hope® Fresh Milk Campaign

A new record of over $201,000 raised to kick off the 2023 Fill a Glass with Hope® campaign at the PA Farm Show. The campaign was organized by American Dairy Association North East, Feeding Pennsylvania and the PA Dairymen’s Association.

 Photo Provided

HARRISBURG – American Dairy Association North East, Feeding Pennsylvania and the PA Dairymen’s Association announced a new record of over $201,000 raised to kick off the 2023 Fill a Glass with Hope® campaign at the PA Farm Show. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the festivities with former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith, a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.

In 2016, Fill a Glass with Hope® became the first statewide charitable fresh milk program in the country, and has provided more than 34 million servings of milk to families in need. Feeding Pennsylvania and their nine-member food banks solicited sponsors to kick-start the 2023 campaign (all donors listed below), raising a record of over $201,000. Funds will be used to purchase fresh milk at a reduced price from their local dairy processors. Sponsors included four $25,000 Keystone sponsors: Columbia Gas and the NiSource Foundation, Coterra Energy, FirstEnergy Foundation and Weis Markets.