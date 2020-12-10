New repair program, no tax increase proposed with 2021 Towanda Borough budget

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Towanda Borough is planning for $1,394,198 in revenue and $1,473,596 in expenses as part of a draft 2021 budget approved for advertisement by the borough council Monday.
The difference in revenue and expenditures does not come with a recommendation to increase property taxes, however, according to borough Manager Kyle Lane.
“The decrease is minor enough for the fund balance to remain in good shape,” Lane said in a memo to the council.
If approved during a special meeting planned for Dec. 30, this would mark the second year the borough has held property taxes even.
The draft budget also includes a $50,000 curb appeal program, which council President Mark Christini said he is really excited about.
Under the program, Christini said the borough would provide low interest loans for sidewalk and exterior home repairs.
“Not only did we not have to raise taxes,” Christini continued, “but we are able to offer something like this as a proactive way to help fix up the borough.”
Additional details will be announced in the new year.
The 2021 budget includes $715,529 for police, $190,178 for public works, $149,673 for administration, $126,500 for insurance, $76,150 for parks and recreation, $79,670 for fire, $86,836 for codes and planning, $25,900 for miscellaneous expenses, and $11,867 for the tax collector.
Capital expenses include continued debt payments on the borough’s street sweeper and ladder truck, repairs to the municipal building’s back wall and paving of its parking lot, and consulting for the Park Master Plan.
Other priorities Lane outlined include reorganizing the Bradford County Redevelopment Authority, which would address blighted properties in partnership with the Progress Authority, Bradford County Commissioners, and Sayre Borough Code Endorcement.
The BCRA was established in 1969 and remained active through the 1970s and 1980s, Progress Authority Executive Director Tony Ventello previously explained. It was officially dissolved in 2004. The Redevelopment Authority would acquire blighted properties and develop them into places that could generate tax revenue.
Lane also wanted to get the Merrill Parkway river walk trail extension back on track.
As previously proposed, the trail extension would expand the river walk to paths in Wysox, North Towanda, Towanda, and Monroe townships, and Monroe Borough, but hit snags with private property issues. The borough had also proposed an interim trail that would extend slightly into North Towanda Township.
The Dec. 30 special meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
