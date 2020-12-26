(The Center Square) — With calls for greater reforms, an advocacy group has given Pennsylvania a near-failing grade in a recent report on states’ civil forfeiture laws across the country.
In December, the Institute for Justice, a Virginia-based public interest law firm, released its third edition of “Policing for Profit,” a document alleging unwarranted punitive policies through the civil asset forfeiture process across the U.S. IFJ has been issuing the report once every five years.
Civil forfeiture is in place in most states, as well as the federal government. It gives law enforcement officers the ability to take assets from people suspected of involvement in a crime or illegal activity, even if the owner of the property has not been formally charged with wrongdoing.
“The heart of the problem remains poor state and federal civil forfeiture laws, which are little improved since the previous edition of ‘Policing for Profit’ was published in 2015,” Lisa Knepper, senior director of strategic research with IFJ, said in a statement.
Knepper continued, “Most (states’) laws … still stack the deck against property owners and give law enforcement perverse financial incentives to pursue property over justice.”
In its profile of Pennsylvania, IFJ took aim at a number of provisions within the state’s existing asset forfeiture laws.
For example, the organization recommends all of Pennsylvania’s forfeiture proceeds go toward a non-law enforcement designated fund. IFJ also is asking for lawmakers to consider strengthening transparency and accountability requirements and closing an equitable sharing loophole that currently is in place.
Pennsylvania has made several reforms to its asset forfeiture laws since IFJ issued its last report – a development the organization noted in its state-specific analysis.
State officials were praised for implementing such provisions as shifting the burden of proof from property owners to the government. Changes on the state’s books also were made to delineate how law enforcement can use the civil asset proceeds.
The changes were introduced in Pennsylvania’s 2017-18 legislative session in SB 8. Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf signed the reform bill into law in the summer of 2017.
“While I support further reforms to expand the role of a criminal conviction in asset forfeiture, this bill is a step forward to create higher burdens of proof imposed on the seizure of private property by the government,” Wolf wrote in a news release at the time. “In divided government, we must recognize the value of bipartisan progress, while we continue to advocate for greater reform.”
According to the data within its report, IFJ officials said state and federal authorities have forfeited at least $68.8 billion in personal assets, based on information available, since 2000.
At least $459 million in asset forfeitures have generated revenue for law enforcement agencies across Pennsylvania within the past 20 years, according to IFJ’s analysis.
New Mexico received the highest grade – an “A” – in IFJ’s most recent report because of a 2015 reform within the state that eliminated civil forfeitures and directed all forfeiture proceeds to the state’s general fund.
In the 2020 report, IFJ officials attempted to poke holes in the methodology behind asset forfeitures, which law enforcement have been cited as a means of deterring crime. In the years following the reforms, New Mexico’s crime rates remained steady.
“New Mexico’s experience shows that strong forfeiture reform does not sacrifice public safety,” Jennifer McDonald, senior research analyst with IFJ, said in a statement.
