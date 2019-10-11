New Sayre Salvation Army youth program God Squad to kick off Oct. 18

SAYRE BOROUGH — A new youth program called God Squad — Where Adventure Happens is slated to begin Friday, Oct. 18, at the Sayre Salvation Army Corps church. Located at 314 S. Elmer Ave., the program is open to youths of all ages and will feature Christian-based interactive fun every third Friday of the month.
Laurie Merrick, who is organizing the God Squad, will work closely with Maj. Debra Stedman and volunteers Sandy Campbell and Lori Hunsinger in putting together the programs.
As for the theme, God Squad, Merrick explained that a scripture is taken from the passage where Jesus spoke to Simon and Andrew and asked them to “follow me.”
“The idea behind the theme is that we are followers of Christ, “said Merrick. “We are to spread his message to others. The stories that we will teach every third Friday are all stories where someone has been called to follow Jesus, or where they were to follow God as in Old Testament stories.”
The new God Squad program that kicks off Oct. 18 will feature an evening of learning about Jonah.
“We are going to do a life size board game while we learn about Jonah. Included will be an activity at the same time we are learning about Jonah,” Merrick explained. “We will also do other games, including life size Yahtzee, and offer snacks and a craft.
The program starts at 5 p.m. and goes to 6:30 p.m. Merrick said she and the entire staff hope to attract kindergarten through teen youths. Depending on what is planned, programs will fluctuate to even include an occasional movie night, and parents are welcome and encouraged to stay for the activities. The third Friday dates may at times be changed due to holidays.
The Sayre God Squad youth program will run through May of 2020, and then restart the following September. Interested parents and youth are urged to show up for the first program at the Salvation Army Church.
Stedman also welcomes everyone for church services every Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at the 314 S. Elmer Ave. church. She emphasizes that the Salvation Army was founded in 1865 and is a Christian-based love of God organization coupled with addressing the needs of the community.
The Salvation Army’s ministry emphasizes preaching the Gospel, disseminating Christian truths, supplying basic human necessities, providing personal counseling and undertaking spiritual and moral regeneration and physical rehabilitation of all persons in need regardless of race, color, creed, sex or age.
For information on community support, the God Squad youth programs and Christmas toy and/or food assistance, call (570) 888-2153 or see the Sayre Salvation Army Facebook page for more up to date information.
