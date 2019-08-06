New Sayre superintendent gathering stakeholder input to guide district forward

SAYRE — New Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio reported a busy first month on the job during Monday’s school board meeting, adding that there was still plenty more work to do as she meets with stakeholders in and around the district in order to set goals for the school district moving forward.
Throughout her meetings so far, she said she has felt very welcomed to the community.
“I can’t even keep count, the number of meetings that I’ve had,” said Daloisio. “I’d say I’ve hit the ground running and I don’t think I’ve stopped yet.”
It’s all part of a 90-day entry plan that is focused on two goals, with one being meeting with community stakeholders to better hone in on the school district’s strengths and where it needs to grow.
She plans to present this information to teachers on the opening day of school, but is being careful to not share her findings beforehand so that she doesn’t skew the process.
“The more stakeholders I meet with, I want to hear from them individually and not put ideas in their head,” said Daloisio. “So we will see what areas we need to grow in based on the number of things that come up from the individuals, and then we’ll continue with the strengths that we do quite well with here in the community.”
The other goal is to take a closer look at the curriculum components, academic standards and data analysis that are in place.
“We had a great team of individuals from the elementary come forward and talk about those pieces, so we’re going to begin to work through that process,” said Daloisio.
Helping push the curriculum forward will be an opportunity for the district to participant in the PA Leadership Program offered through the Pennsylvania Department of Education this fall. One of the key benefits from the four-day program, according to Daloisio, will be to the ELA curriculum at the elementary level.
Daloisio will be joined by H. Austin Snyder Principal Michelle Murrelle, Special Education Director Dr. Tricia Tietjen, with an elementary teacher.
This is the second year that the PA Leadership Program has been offered, and Daloisio felt honored that Sayre was able to receive an invitation to take part in it.
