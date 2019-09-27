New scanner to improve security at county jail

Those trying to sneak contraband into the Bradford County Correctional Facility will have no place to hide it following the approved purchase of a full body scanner Thursday.
The scanner will be purchased from SHI for $148,205
“This is really going to be a great tool for eliminating contraband from coming into that jail in any way,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko. “The imagination of what people will do to sneak stuff in is disgusting at times.”
“The technology that’s available today is just unbelievable, so we’re happy to be able to move forward with this project because it is a huge issue – at least attempting to get contraband into our correctional facility,” said Miller, who had reviewed a number of similar systems with Commissioner Ed Bustin before the approval of Thursday’s agreement.
While traveling around and reviewing these units, Miller said they heard many positives about these scanner systems from those who were using them.
Bustin added that in addition to keeping drugs out of the jail, the scanner will also remove the threat of any weapons weapons that could be snuck by those entering for the first time or inmates on work release, making it a safer environment.
“It’s really important for our staff’s safety,” said Bustin. “It makes it a little safer to run some of our outreach programs.”
“You can’t hide anything. It’s going to show up,” said Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.