New school board members appointed in Troy

TROY — The Troy School Board will enter 2023 back at full strength, after appointing two new members to replace recent resignations.
The board had advertised seeking applicants in Region 1, to fill the seat of Thad Dibble, and Region 3, the seat belonging to outgoing board president Sheryl Angove. Six applications were received for Region 1, while three applied for Region 3.
All told, seven applicants arrived at the Administrative Building to state their cases to the seven board members and Superintendent. Applicants were asked a battery of questions, including their priorities if they were appointed to the board, and challenges they believed public education faced.
After every applicant answered the interview questions, the board broke into executive session, taking approximately half an hour to deliberate and decide who should be appointed to the seats.
Thomas Culkin was chosen to represent Region 1. A 15-year military veteran, Culkin highlighted his organizational skills.
“My military career was largely administrative. Finding resources, enacting policy, they provided me the ability to troubleshoot problems,” Culkin explained.
When asked his priority as a board member, he replied that student safety was a big concern of his, citing recent concerns brought up at the Nov. 8 school board meeting on the subject.
Region 3’s newest representative is Abramo Capece. Capece is a local business owner, and cited his experience with customers and organization experience as qualities necessary for board membership. He informed the board that he believed meeting the needs of every student is one of the toughest challenges a school can face.
“Every child is different, and every child deserves an equal education and have a happy school environment,” Capece asserted.
Both candidates were voted in unanimously by the gathered board and sworn in by board president Heather Bohner.
Board member Mary Abreu thanked all the applicants for coming and encouraged them to stay involved in the school.
“We also have several seats coming up in the spring for the November election so please, help us fill those seats,” Abreu said.
Capece and Culkin will both need to run next year for full terms. The next Troy School Board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 3.
