New school board members appointed in Troy

Troy School Board President Heather Bohner swore in new members Thomas Culkin (left) and Abramo Capece (right) after an hour of interviews and a half hour of private board deliberation Tuesday.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings/

TROY — The Troy School Board will enter 2023 back at full strength, after appointing two new members to replace recent resignations.

The board had advertised seeking applicants in Region 1, to fill the seat of Thad Dibble, and Region 3, the seat belonging to outgoing board president Sheryl Angove. Six applications were received for Region 1, while three applied for Region 3.

