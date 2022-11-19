New Scouts BSA Troop forming in Canton

There’s new scouts coming to town, the Scouts BSA Troop 33G.
Since 2018, the Boy Scouts of America has been open to boys and girls, with Cub Scouts participating in fully integrated “Dens,” while boys and girls can participate in gendered troops when they age out of being a Cub. This integration has brought new opportunities for fun and cooperation among America’s youth, but the opportunity isn’t always spread equally.
That’s a problem Sarah Gates of Troy is attempting to address. Gates says she and her family have been a scout family for more than five years since their son joined the Cub Scouts.
“You could bring your whole family to scouting events, and that’s what got our daughter interested in scouting as well,” Sarah explained.
Her daughter Adrienne has been a faithful Cub Scout but ran up to a problem; she was about to age out of Cub Scouts and there were no Troops for girls nearby. That spurred Sarah to found Troop 33G, the girls corollary to Troop 33B, the boys troop based out of Canton. 33G will share the Canton Moose Lodge as its Chartered Organization with 33B, and Gates expects the two troops as well as Troop 4049 in Troy will collaborate on many events.
“The thing is the Cub Scouts are led by adults, whereas the Troops are led by the members, so they’ve already had a meeting discussing what activities they want to do this winter and of course camping in the summer,” Gates explained.
33G will be holding an informational/joining event Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Canton Moose Lodge. Girls age 11-17 from all over are invited to the meeting, where a popup indoor archery range will be set up for kids to try.
Gates expects four or five girls will join up right away, with more joining as word spreads and the Troop gets their feet under them.
Zachary Gates, Sarah’s husband and a loyal Scout Dad, said their hopes for the new troop are to provide adventure and a unifying force for kids in the Troy and Canton area.
“We want kids to learn to be civically minded, to be stewards for their community,” he noted.
The advent of 33G will also allow scout-minded girls in the western half of Bradford County a more convenient location to serve their community and make new connections. And of course, it helps open up opportunities for girls like Adrienne Gates to pursue the coveted rank of the most accomplished scouts, the Eagle Scout.
