New Scouts BSA Troop forming in Canton

Adrienne Gates is hoping to be one of the founding members of Scouts BSA Troop 33G in Canton.

 Photo provided

There’s new scouts coming to town, the Scouts BSA Troop 33G.

Since 2018, the Boy Scouts of America has been open to boys and girls, with Cub Scouts participating in fully integrated “Dens,” while boys and girls can participate in gendered troops when they age out of being a Cub. This integration has brought new opportunities for fun and cooperation among America’s youth, but the opportunity isn’t always spread equally.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.