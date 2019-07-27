New service unveiled to prevent property and mortgage fraud

The Bradford County Register and Recorder’s Office introduced the public to a new tool Thursday, designed to prevent property and mortgage fraud by allowing people to monitor documents/instruments in their name.
Record Alert is a tool put out my LANDEX, which provides the software that the Register and Recorder’s Office uses. Using a link now available through the Register and Recorder’s Office section of Bradford County’s website, people can sign up for the service for free.
“You can pick different ways that you want to be notified, then that notifies you that something has been recorded against you and you can go in and check on it. That way, you are on top of it before it gets too far and they can do something about it,” Register and Recorder Shirley Rockefeller explained.
She said the idea for the service initially came from more urban areas, where property owners would go to sell their buildings and find out they either didn’t own them any more or had a mortgage against them that they didn’t know anything about.
Rockefeller stressed the importance of the service with so many mortgage transactions now taking place online.
Commissioner Daryl Miller added that it comes at a time when county leaders have been hearing about fraudulent calls going out to residents seeking information from numbers spoofing either the Prothonotary or Register and Recorder’s office.
“With the amount of fraud that is taking place through the internet, this is a great opportunity to protect yourself from future harm to your financial well being,” said Miller.
