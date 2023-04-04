The Daily Review is pleased to welcome Logan Hill to the newsroom, as he takes on the position of sports writer.
Hill recently graduated from the University of Maryland, having completed a degree course in journalism with a focus on sports. During his time covering the University of Maryland Terrapins, he closely followed football, men’s basketball, men’s lacrosse, as well as other sports.
Joining The Review, Hill will cover the wide range of high school sports played in the area.
“I am originally from Pasadena, Md., about four hours away from here,” Hill said. “Pasadena is surrounded by rivers and the Chesapeake Bay, so the Susquehanna was an appealing factor when deciding to make the move.”
Outside of work, Hill enjoys fishing; he hopes to get back onto the river and enjoy the pastime during some of his days off.
“If you had asked me four years ago, I never would have envisioned my first move after school to be north of the Mason-Dixon,” Hill said. “Nonetheless, I visited the area briefly and liked it enough to make the move.”
Hill is excited to get started with this season of spring sports, and he looks forward to getting to know the local communities better.
“While I may not be ready to chant ‘We Are,’ or root for the Eagles, I am ready to tell the great sports stories that happen every day in Bradford County,” Hill said.
If you see Hill out and about, say hello and tell him something you love about the area — whether it be food recommendations, fun places to visit, important people to know, or anything else that comes to mind.
