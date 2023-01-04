New state law provides automatic certification for campus police

HARRISBURG – A new state law seeks to give universities an easier chance to hire campus police officers to ensure public safety for their students.
Act 121 of 2022 would provide for “automatic certification by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission” at Pennsylvania universities, according to the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s website. Specifically, the law places campus police departments and campus police officers at universities within the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
The Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers’ Education Training and Commission (MPOETC) would provide support for automatic police certification, commission and training. The change allows a campus officer to be immediately employed.
State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) was the prime sponsor of the bill that was enacted into law. He expressed that the change helps avoid a potentially months-long process of obtaining a commission from the governor via the state Department of Education.
Owlett attributed the idea for the law to Scott Henry, the former director of the Police and Public Safety Training Institute at Mansfield University.
“I commend [Henry] for taking the initiative to not only raise his concerns, but to share a potential solution,” Owlett said. “I was able to jointly introduce his idea with other legislators representing state system schools, and that allowed us to generate the support we needed to get the idea across the finish line and signed into law.”
Officers who complete MPOETC training were eligible to be immediately employed by municipal police departments and state-related university campuses. However, campus police had an extra step of obtaining a state commission, which created a disadvantage for PASSHE campuses at recruiting officers, according to Owlett.
School police officers that were previously certified by MPOETC can maintain their certification under the new law. Before the law was enacted, MPOETC certification expired two years from the date of issuance. School districts don’t fall within the definition of a “law enforcement agency,” which meant MPOETC could not re-certify school police officers, according to Owlett. This meant that MPOETC-certified school police officers lost their certification after they worked for a school for over two years before the law’s enactment.
Act 121 allows any reforms to law enforcement will also apply to campus police officers. The act allows PASSHE campus police to wear body cameras to ensure police accountability and public trust.
