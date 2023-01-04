New state law provides automatic certification for campus police

State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) presents a signed copy of Act 121 of 2022 to Scott Henry, the former director of the Police and Public Safety Training Institute at Mansfield University. Henry inspired the creation of the law, which seeks to improve the hiring process of campus security officers at state system universities.

 Photo Provided

HARRISBURG – A new state law seeks to give universities an easier chance to hire campus police officers to ensure public safety for their students.

Act 121 of 2022 would provide for “automatic certification by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission” at Pennsylvania universities, according to the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s website. Specifically, the law places campus police departments and campus police officers at universities within the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.