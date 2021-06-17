NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – The North Towanda Township Board of Supervisors will have a new member starting next month.
Supervisors appointed Cornellius Blokzyl to complete the remaining four years of Brian McLinko’s term on Tuesday.
According to Supervisor Gerald Sheets, McLinko submitted his letter of resignation last month, effective June 1, due to a move he and his wife were making to Florida.
“Brian was an asset,” Sheets said. “He was good, community-minded. And as far as his medical (expertise), he was probably one of the best medics. … He knew his stuff and did a good job with what he did.”
McLinko was appointed to the supervisor position following the death of long-time supervisor David Brubaker in 2019, and was elected to a five-year-term last year.
Blokzyl was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting due to being out of town.
“I think he’ll do a good job,” he said. “He’s a guy that doesn’t have a personal agenda.”
In his letter of interest to the board, Blokzyl noted how he has been a past VFW, American Legion and Marine Corps League commander and has lived in North Towanda Township for more than 35 years.
