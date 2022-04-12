A four-year reconstruction project continues this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens boroughs. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Route 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.
Starting today, the contractor will begin installing new traffic signals at Route 1064 (Pine Street), Route 1066 (Lincoln Street), and Route 1068 (Lockhart Street). The new traffic signals are expected to be functioning in the next few weeks, weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in areas with alternating lane closures with flagging, and drive with caution through the work zone, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
