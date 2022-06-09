VALLEY – The Route 199 reconstruction project will cause a new traffic pattern through Sayre and Athens next week, with Route 199 closed to northbound traffic between Woodworth and Stevenson streets beginning Thursday, June 9.
Due to this lane closure, traffic will not be able to access East Lockhart Street from Keystone Avenue. Northbound cars will follow a 1.39 mile detour using Chemung Street to Elmer Street and Stevenson Street.
The northbound closure between Vanderbilt and Powell streets will also remain in effect: traffic will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Orchard Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.
Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone. Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 86.
Next week Kriger Construction will continue work at two locations, including paving, drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.
The contractor Aqua will be installing new water lines in the northbound lanes of Keystone Avenue, within the construction limits, but should not impact traffic.
Additionally, there will be some utility relocations, traffic signal upgrades, and paving operations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.
Motorists are advised to be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.
