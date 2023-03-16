HARRISBURG— Treasurer Stacy Garrity marked Sunshine Week by announcing a new feature on Treasury’s award-winning Transparency Portal that gives the public easy access to county- and state-level data about Pennsylvania’s unclaimed property program, the PA 529 College & Career Savings Program, Keystone Scholars, and the PA ABLE Savings Program.

“As a fiscal watchdog, I’m always looking for ways to increase government transparency, which is what Sunshine Week is all about,” Garrity said. “Making this data widely available will give the public more insight into Treasury’s programs than ever before.”