New trash collection initiative to come to Canton Borough

CANTON — A new trash collection initiative will soon be started in Canton Borough, in hopes to help citizens keep their properties looking polished.
During a November Canton Borough Council meeting, Canton Borough Street Department co-supervisor David Wilson suggested that in addition to clean-up days held throughout the year, Canton Borough offer a non-household trash collection year round.
Wilson stated that in the new program, Canton Borough residents will be able to drop off items with the exception of household trash or electronics at the street shed for a fee.
Wilson explained that the trash drop off could be open during work hours on one designated day each week, and suggested that residents could pay by purchasing a tag beforehand or that the borough could charge by the truckload.
Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley stated that when she contacted Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority to check the availability of dumpsters, the organization said they would have no problem supplying them to Canton Borough.
Wilson stated that Wellsboro has seen success and even made money with a similar trash collection program.
“This will ease us up in spring clean up and plus help hopefully keep some of the yards and properties cleaned up if they have a place to take it,” he commented. “I just think it’s going to help the town.”
