WYALUSING — A new Wyalusing Area School District comprehensive plan could be completed and put before the public in late August, according to Curriculum Coordinator Deana Patson.
Tonight, the plan’s steering committee will be holding its second meeting to move the plan forward following delays in the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s deadlines due to COVID-19. Patson said the last time the committee met was a virtual meeting in May 2020.
“It’s planning for continuous improvement of leadership, teaching, and ultimately learning so we’re able to prepare our students for careers, the world of work and beyond,” Patson explained while presenting about the plan to the Wyalusing School Board last week.
The district is currently nearing the end of the preparation phase of planning, and next month will begin a needs assessment next month before starting the creation of the plan in the spring.
“This is a large undertaking,” said Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri. “Not only is it cumbersome at time because typically things that the state develops are works in progress, but I have no doubt that we will be successful.”
The steering committee helping guide the process forward is made up of teachers, parents, community members, and administration, according to Patson. Several reports focused on different aspects of the district will also be completed as part of the comprehensive planning process.
“This is definitely a plan that we use for the district,” said Patson. “We’re not just going through the motions for this comprehensive plan, we look at data, we set goals, we plan for professional development based on the challenges and the successes that we find by writing this plan. I think this is one of the most rewarding things I’m able to do. It’s certainly time consuming, but when can see in the end what you’ve gained by taking it seriously, it’s really a good way to structure what we’re doing in the district over the next three years.”
The previous comprehensive plan was created during the 2017-2018 school year.
Once the new plan is completed, it will go before the public for a 28-day review period in August. Formal presentations of the plan will follow in September, according to Patson, before it goes before the school board for approval. The comprehensive plan must be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education by Nov. 30.
More information about the planning process as it moves forward is available through the district’s website by visiting www.wyalusingrams.com/academics/curriculum/curriculum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.