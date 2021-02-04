For the second straight year spring athletes won’t have a state tournament to compete in.
‘The four NYSPHSAA officers, acting on input from the 11 sections, section executive directors and member schools, announced the cancellation of the 2021 NYSPHSAA Spring State Championships. The decision will allow sections more time to schedule and conduct regular season contests,” the NYSPHSAA said in a release on Wednesday.”
For spring athletes this means two straight years with no chance to compete in states.
While Waverly baseball coach Kyle McDuffee knows a lot goes into these decisions, he wishes it hadn’t been decided so soon.
“I am discouraged they made the decision this soon,” he said. “There had to be factors that drove it. But we could throw a rock across the border and they will start baseball in March and will be finishing by the time we start. My juniors and seniors will never see state play. I am kind of discouraged for them. I am discouraged they made this decision so soon.”
The baseball season doesn’t start until the second half of April, so it’s tough for coaches and athletes to hear this news in early February.
Scott Baird is hoping for cross country in the fall, which would be his final season.
The long-time Waverly coach knows how much this is going to hurt the track and field athletes.
“Just found out myself that spring championships are cancelled,” Baird said. “I was surprised that they called it so soon. J feel like I did last spring. I felt so sorry for the seniors that they would be denied their season. Now it’s even worse because those who were juniors will graduate losing their junior and senior season. If there is a fall season starting in March, it will be my last season bringing an end to my coaching career.
One of the reasons New York state made this decision was to try and have longer regular seasons for teams.
However, there are other alternatives and McDuffee thinks an option could have been to have the state tournament and any teams that didn’t make it that far could still schedule games through the state final.
A year ago spring athletes lost their entire seasons.
This year, they at least do have a season.
“I am happy we are at least going to have a season,” McDuffee said.
