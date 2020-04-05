New York faces new worry as number of cases on Long Island starting to surge

Even as New York City continues to be the center of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, New York state officials are keeping a wary eye on Long Island as a recent spike in cases there threatens to turn into yet another hot spot.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in his daily briefing Saturday, noted that while new cases in New York City are continuing to increase, the numbers on Long Island, although still smaller overall, are increasing at a faster rate.
“Long Island is the area that is growing,” he said. “New York City is actually dropping as the number of cases in Long Island increases, as a percentage of cases within the state. For us, this is about tracking the virus, tracking the spread of the virus, and then deploying as the numbers suggest.”
And as the state continues to progress toward what Cuomo calls the apex – the point in the crisis where the number of diagnosed cases and deaths reach their highest point – the daily numbers remain sobering.
Testing numbers since Friday’s briefing showed another 10,841 diagnosed coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total for the weekslong crisis to 113,704 in the state. Another 630 deaths raised the state’s death toll to 3,565 from COVID-19.
Cuomo talked about the state’s continuing efforts to acquire ventilators, the lifesaving equipment that can be the difference for coronavirus patients experiencing extreme respiratory distress. He announced that 1,000 ventilators donated by China would be arriving in the city on Saturday, and he revealed that the state of Oregon had offered to ship 140 ventilators to New York.
“It’s just astonishing and unexpected, and I want to thank Gov. Kate Brown, I want to thank all of the people in the state of Oregon for their thoughtfulness,” he said. “The 140 ventilators will make a difference.”
The governor praised Oregon’s move as not only kind, but also smart, promising that if Oregon winds up in crisis because of the virus, New York would be ready to return the favor. As of Saturday, Oregon has 899 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 22 deaths, and Cuomo noted projections stating that the peak of the crisis for Oregon’s could arrive in May.
“We will return their 140 ventilators,” he said. “I know New Yorkers and I know New Yorkers’ generosity, and we will return it double fold, because that’s who we are and that’s what we believe.”
Beyond those donations, however, Cuomo suggested that with the apex of the crisis potentially arriving within a matter of a few days, it might not be possible to acquire many more ventilators and that soon it would be more a matter of maximizing the resources that the state has on hand.
“We’re still gathering equipment because we’re not at the apex,” he said. “I talk to the White House several times a day. The federal government says the [federal ventilator] stockpile is about 10,000. … That’s for the nation. So there’s no place, there’s no repository that is going to have everything that we need.”
Cuomo also announced that he had signed an executive order that allows medical students who were due to graduate to begin practicing medicine immediately.
He continued to speak in terms of warfare when it comes to taking on the virus outbreak, discussing efforts in terms of preparing for a confrontation that will be arriving shortly.
“I call it the battle of the mountaintop, because that’s what it’s going to be,” he said. “By the numbers we’re not yet at the apex, but we’re getting closer.”
