With the recent surges in COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now discouraging travel between the two states unless necessary.
The announcement came Tuesday as part of a travel advisory update, which added Arizona and Maryland to the list of states requiring New York residents to quarantine for 14 days if they visited. The other states are Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Although Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New Jersey also meet the criteria for the travel advisory, the interconnectedness of the neighboring states with New York means quarantining wouldn’t be practically viable, Cuomo said. Instead, he is discouraging non-essential travel between the states.
“We are now in a situation where 43 states meet the criteria for our travel advisory. This is really a bizarre outcome, considering New York once had the highest infection rate,” Cuomo said. “There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we’re fighting this public health pandemic we’re also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided.”
Tuesday’s reporting from the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed that Bradford County had gained 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the day prior, and 230 cases over the past two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.