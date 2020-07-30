ENFIELD, NEW YORK — New York State Police in Ithaca have arrested two men and one woman in connection with a home invasion in Enfield after an investigation in conjunction with Pennsylvania State and Sayre Borough Police on Wednesday. The arrestees are Mark S. Ward, 50, of Convert, New York, Frisco A. Meeks, 32, of Ithaca, New York, and Jaime L. Coleman, 38, of Trumansburg, New York.
According to New York State Police, two suspects broke into a residence on Rumsey Hill Road in the town of Enfield at approximately 7:21 a.m. on July 25. Both suspects were shot by the homeowner of the invaded residence after the homeowner told them to leave the property and they refused. The suspects then fled the area in a vehicle, then were driven to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre where they received treatment for their gunshot wounds.
While receiving treatment at the Sayre hospital the men told Guthrie staff that they were shot in Howard Elmer Park. Sayre Police have since charged Ward and Meeks with filing a false report.
New York State Police said on Wednesday that Coleman, who was arrested on July 25 on charges of burglary, drove the two men to Pennsylvania after the home invasion. She is currently held at the Thompkins County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail or $30,000 property bond.
Ward, after being treated in Sayre, was transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York, and was released and subsequently arrested by New York State Police and charged with felony burglary. He was arraigned and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on no bail.
Meeks was treated in Sayre and then extradited from Pennsylvania then charged with felony burglary on Wednesday. He was also arraigned and remanded to the Thompkins County Jail on no bail.
