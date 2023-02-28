Newark Valley advances to Scholarship Challenge finals

Newark Valley won Saturday’s round of the Scholarship Challenge to advance to the finals on March 11. Pictured: Newark Valley team captain Ginny Mertson, Owen Sailus, Fiona McMurray and Emma Miller.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

SAYRE — A high school quiz team from Tioga County, N.Y. won the fourth round of the 43rd Annual Scholarship Challenge on Saturday.

Newark Valley advances to the final round of the quiz competition after displaying a strong performance inside the Sayre Theatre. The fourth round also featured Tioga Central, Wellsboro, Athens Black and Waverly White.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.