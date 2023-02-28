Newark Valley advances to Scholarship Challenge finals

SAYRE — A high school quiz team from Tioga County, N.Y. won the fourth round of the 43rd Annual Scholarship Challenge on Saturday.
Newark Valley advances to the final round of the quiz competition after displaying a strong performance inside the Sayre Theatre. The fourth round also featured Tioga Central, Wellsboro, Athens Black and Waverly White.
A total of 22 teams from 19 school districts participated in this year’s event. The final four teams seek to win the Kwasnoski Cup and $6,500 in prize money.
Newark Valley defeated Tioga Central to face off against Wellsboro, who defeated Athens Black and Waverly White beforehand.
After a competitive match, Newark Valley claimed victory against Wellsboro. The winning team was excited to see their hard work and studying pay off.
“I was really happy for them and they’re such a wonderful team,” said Brittany Dougherty, the team advisor.
She stated that the team has met once a week from October onwards to prepare for the challenge. They even increased the amount of practice time as they got closer to the big day.
“They have a lot of commitments. They are very busy and active members of the school community, so it’s awesome that they make this time for Scholarship Challenge,” Dougherty said.
The final four teams will square off at the Scholarship Challenge finals inside the Sayre Theatre on Saturday, March 11.
Two big matches will consist of Towanda versus Grace Christian, while Newark Valley will compete against Notre Dame.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
