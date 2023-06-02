SAYRE — A Newark Valley man is in jail in lieu of $250,000 bail after allegedly fleeing from police and causing a high speed chase through the Valley.

According to Sayre Borough police, Jory M. Ball, 33, was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, a grade-one felony; one count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a grade-three felony; one count of resisting arrest, a grade-two misdemeanor; one count of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor; one count of reckless driving, a summary offense; one count of speeding, a summary offense; one count of kidnapping, a grade-one felony; four counts of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor; one count of trespassing by motor vehicle, a summary offense; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Sunday.