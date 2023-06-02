SAYRE — A Newark Valley man is in jail in lieu of $250,000 bail after allegedly fleeing from police and causing a high speed chase through the Valley.
According to Sayre Borough police, Jory M. Ball, 33, was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, a grade-one felony; one count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a grade-three felony; one count of resisting arrest, a grade-two misdemeanor; one count of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor; one count of reckless driving, a summary offense; one count of speeding, a summary offense; one count of kidnapping, a grade-one felony; four counts of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor; one count of trespassing by motor vehicle, a summary offense; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Sunday.
Police shared that they were notified at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday of a vehicle pursuit in Tioga County on I-86 heading West and possibly entering Sayre. Sayre Borough and Athens Township Police responded to the area of Spring Street in Sayre to await the potential of the vehicle coming into their jurisdiction.
After being notified that the vehicle had proceeded off of exit 61 into Sayre, officers observed the vehicle, later determined to be operated by Ball, coming into Sayre at a high rate of speed, and the pursuit was taken over by both police departments, police said.
Police shared that officers pursued the vehicle down Spring and Mohawk street, pacing it at 78 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Athens Borough Police joined the pursuit as the vehicle traveled into their jurisdiction.
The vehicle then traveled to State Route 220 southbound where it continued to flee at a high rate of speed and continuously making dangerous movements, disregarding the safety of pursuing officers, police said.
During the chase, officers were able to surround the fleeing vehicle multiple tunes when Ball allegedly tried to ram several police vehicles, police added. Ball soon pulled off into a parking lot where he continued to drive through a locked gate and almost striking several patrol vehicles.
Police shared that Ball then entered back onto SR220 heading south, and the pursuit continued. Police attempted once more to surround the vehicle as Ball allegedly tried to ram into the patrol cars.
Police said that Ball rammed the rear of one of the patrol cars, causing injury to an officer’s right elbow, which needed immediate medical treatment. The force of the hit caused a magazine to eject from the officer’s magazine pouch.
During the pursuit, Towanda Borough Police advised the officers that they were heading north on SR220 and were deploying stop sticks outside of Ulster, police said. The vehicle struck the stop sticks, destroying a front and rear tires, but Ball continued to flee for approximately two more miles. Police were able to box and trap the vehicle in so it could not move and ordered Ball to exit the vehicle.
Police added that Ball was then removed from the vehicle and tactically escorted to the ground by multiple officers. Ball failed to give up his hands, but after a brief struggle he was handcuffed without further incident.
Police noted that Ball appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol due to his erratic behavior and driving. A female passenger was removed from the vehicle and placed into a patrol car. Police conducted a sweep of the vehicle and found a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine which contained a burnt substance as well as a lighter torch.
During a search incident to arrest of Ball’s person, a zyn pouch pack was removed and contained a small plastic baggie with a white powdery substance inside, police said.
Police added that in a written statement from the female passenger, she stated that she asked Ball to let her out of the vehicle during the pursuit to which he refused to comply.
Ball was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley prior to being sent to jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 6.
