Bradford County is apparently down a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Tuesday.
The department reported 37 cases as of midnight Tuesday in its latest update after having reported 38 cases since Saturday. But as Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has previously noted, these numbers can change as the department continues to reconcile data.
The department’s reporting continues to list Bradford County with two COVID-19-related deaths, although Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman reported a third death last week before the department excluded coroners from signing COVID-19-related death certificates.
Statewide, Pennsylvania had 837 additional positive cases of COVID-19, resulting in a total of 57,881. There have also been 3,806 deaths across the commonwealth — 75 more than reported on Monday.
Among those sharing a border with Bradford County, Lycoming County has had 132 positive cases and five deaths, Sullivan County has had one positive case, Susquehanna County has had 81 positive cases and 13 deaths; Tioga County has had 16 positive cases and one death, and Wyoming County has had 31 positive cases and three deaths.
Meanwhile, across the New York state border, Elderwood at Waverly posted videos for its fifth and sixth “COVID conquerors” Tuesday.
Nineteen of Tioga County’s 20 COVID-19 deaths are residents from the facility.
In her update Tuesday, Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey reported that there has been 117 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county while 43 people have fully recovered to date.
Chemung County has had 106 positive cases, according to the county’s Department of Health.
