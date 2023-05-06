TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be hosting another community conversation at 6:30 p.m. both Tuesday, May 16 at the Keystone Theatre, Towanda, and Monday, May 22 at the Sayre Theatre.
In recognition of May being National Foster Care Month, The BCRAC is using these events to promote discussion regarding the foster care needs in local communities.
These community conversations will be partnered with Dale’s Depot, a non-profit in Towanda that serves as a foster care closet and diaper bank. Julie Kerrick, director of Dale’s Depot, will serve as one of the event’s panelist, alongside representatives from Adelphoi, Merakey, CONCERN (the three placement agencies in Bradford County), Children and Youth Services, and SAM, Inc.
Before the conversation portion of the event, there will be a screening of Instant Family starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne.
“It’s a comedy, but it does show the issues with foster care,” said BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost. “It’s not just foster care, it’s all the reasons that we end up needing foster care.”
According to Kerrick, those reasons are more numerous than some may think. Children in need of foster car may have been taken away from their birth parents due to drug use, but they could also be displaced by a fire or orphaned by a car accident.
“There’s always something that has to happen to them,” said Kerrick, “and these are the things that kind of get swept under the rugs, because everybody is so careful to protect kids’ privacies.”
“Which we should be,” she continued. “But we need to talk about the underlying factors.”
Kerrick recalled that the conversation really started when Poost toured Dale’s Depot and noticed all the things she had never considered.
“They were looking at what I was doing and the things that had never crossed their mind before,” said Kerrick. “Like, I keep school supplies in the back for when kids move, because they move with nothing. And we keep a cart full of birthday gifts — or new toys for birthday gifts — for when kids move.”
“There are kids that — because of a lack of foster homes — spend their birthdays in hotels,” she continued.
Kerrick’s personal goal is to encourage more people to become foster parents, “because that is such a need in this county.” But she also hopes these community conversations will simply help people understand the system better.
“These are things that I had never thought about until I became a foster parent,” said Kerrick. “And I’m sure it hasn’t crossed anybody else’s mind either. As a people, we exist in our own little bubble. And until you start to look outside of that bubble, you just don’t think about things that don’t affect you.”
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628; erik@thedailyreview.com.
