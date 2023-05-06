TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be hosting another community conversation at 6:30 p.m. both Tuesday, May 16 at the Keystone Theatre, Towanda, and Monday, May 22 at the Sayre Theatre.

In recognition of May being National Foster Care Month, The BCRAC is using these events to promote discussion regarding the foster care needs in local communities.

