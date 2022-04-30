A Nichols man who had allegedly invaded a home and tied two people up while threatening to kill them July 25, 2020 has been found guilty of several felonies and misdemeanors.
Aaron Gene Collins, 34, had been incarcerated in the Bradford County Jail on $750,000 bail since New York police had arrested Collins in the Town of Barton on July 29, 2020 and was sent to Pennsylvania the day after.
Collins was facing a host of charges stemming from his breaking into a pair’s home and striking them with the butt of a shotgun before tying them up, injuring one with an electric drill, shooting near their heads, threatening to kill them, stealing cash and a car and leaving.
The victims had managed to break glass and free themselves and report the incident.
Collins pleaded guilty to four of 18 charges brought against him while the rest were dismissed. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor terroristic threats – intent to terrorize others, which carries a minimum sentence of one year nine months and a maximum of five years; misdemeanor charge for recklessly endangering another person with a minimum sentence of one year and a maximum of two years; felony aggravated assault – attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon that carries a minimum sentence of 2 years 9 months and a maximum sentence of 10 years, and will be credited 635 days served since his incarceration toward this sentence; and felony carrying firearms without a license, which carries a minimum sentence of three years six months and a maximum sentence of seven years.
The sentences will be served consecutively.
Collins will also have to pay $5,363.17 in restitution and $805.25 in court fees.
Charges that had been dismissed included the felonies of criminal attempt – criminal homicide and burglary.
