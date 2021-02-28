This summer, Nickolas Houghtaling from Rome will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience taking place this summer on the campus of The University of Maryland in College Park.
National Youth Leadership Forum: National Security-Diplomacy, Intelligence and Defense is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Nickolas was nominated for this program through the College Board. While attending the program, Nick will be representing the Northeast Bradford School District. At school he is involved in many activities including band, chorus, marching band, jazz band, Student Government Association, Scholarship Challenge, STEM, and much more. He has earned the high honor roll for many of the marking periods, Nick has also won many awards such as a time that he wrote a book for the Bradford County Library’s Young Writers Contest. He has the hopes of becoming a history teacher.
“I understand that this program is in National Security, but I thought that it would be a wonderful opportunity and something that I would not let it get put to waste,” Nickolas said. “So now I am very excited about attending the program this summer, and I cannot wait to learn more about career opportunities for my future after high school.”
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Nickolas to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At National Youth Leadership Forum, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world — and themselves — in new ways.
Anyone interested in sending a donation to help Houghtaling with his trip can email him at 23nhoughtaling@nebpanthers.com.
