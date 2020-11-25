There were nine more confirmed cases and 22 more probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Bradford County on Tuesday, according to the latest update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Tuesday’s increase was much lower than the daily numbers the county has seen in the past few weeks. The DOH had reported 52 new confirmed cases on Monday as well as 50 new confirmed cases on Sunday.
There had been 1,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County since March, according to Tuesday’s update from the DOH.
The county had seen an increase in 218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in one week.
There were 192 probable cases, 22 more than there were reported on Monday.
Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
Monday’s update from the Bradford County Manor said that they saw one new confirmed case of COVID-19 among its residents.
At that time, the manor reported 98 residents that have had the virus and have since recovered and are still residing here, 12 of which went home. The cumulative total of manor resident cases of COVID-19 remained at 122.
The manor also reported four new confirmed positive staff this week. The update said that they are continuing to watch for symptoms as they test the staff for COVID-19.
So far throughout the pandemic the manor has seen 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees that were considered recovered and the cumulative total of positive cases among manor staff was 65.
There were 6,669 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the department on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 321,070.
There were 3,459 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 767 of those patients in the intensive care unit, according to the update from the DOH.
This past week, the department received 405,883 tests with 49,539 coming back as confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. There were 38,668 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Monday.
As Pennsylvanians prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, they are encouraged to abide by the travel mitigation guidelines set by the Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, and the CDC, as previously reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.