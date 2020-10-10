Between Wednesday and Thursday, Bradford County gained nine new COVID-19 cases, according to Friday’s reporting from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The reporting also reflected that the number of nursing homes or personal care facilities that have been affected by COVID-19 to date have decreased from four to three, although the number of residents confirmed with the virus to date has increased from 32 to 42. In addition, despite the county’s overall death toll remaining at six, a second nursing home death related to the virus, although Bradford County Manor Administrator James Shadduck reported Thursday morning that three resident COVID-19 deaths had been connected with the county facility.
With Friday’s reporting, Bradford County has now had 259 confirmed cases to date.
The DOH estimates that around 81% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state since March have fully recovered.
