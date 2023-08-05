ATHENS – People have the chance to enjoy themselves at an upcoming festival within a flower garden near the Chemung River.
The 9th Annual Wine & Dine + a Brew or Two returns on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. The festival serves as a fundraiser for both the Spalding Memorial Library and Tioga Point Museum. Organizers described both institutions as staples of the Athens community since the library was established in 1897 and and the museum’s foundation in 1895.
“We hope you won’t miss this chance to support two organizations that are cornerstones of the Athens community,” organizers expressed in a statement. “With your [ticket] purchase, know that you are giving to the cause of local literacy, education, and free access to information.”
The event will feature food and beverage selections, such as vintages of Damiani Wine Cellars’ sixth tasting. Lane’s Beverage and Bluestone Brewery will also return with their many refreshments.
Food will be provided from local businesses, such as Ulike Chinese Restaurant, Mooney’s, and Kurt’s Making Whoopie. Applebee’s will serve chicken wings, while Dandy Mini Mart will provide pizza. Other food providers will consist of Engelbert Farms, Hilltop Restaurant, Firehouse Subs, Tomasso’s Golf Course and Restaurant, and Vanilla Bean Café.
For music, Fantasy Mobile DJ Service and DAREntertainment will provide the beat to the evening’s party atmosphere.
Attendees can join the silent auction and raffle items that include wares from local artisans and businesses. People also have the chance to win two box seats to Jesus Christ Superstar at the Clemens Center in September. Another prize consists of a two-hour sailing opportunity on the True Love on Seneca Lake with four friends. People are encouraged to pick up a copy of the Auction Catalog during check-in.
Off-site parking will be at the Athens Borough Municipal Parking lot, while BeST Transit will offer shuttle services starting at 4:30 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Off-site parking and shuttles are encouraged since parking spots will be reserved for handicapped guests.
Stop in for your ticket at 724 South Main St., Athens, or visit www.spaldinglibrary.org and click on the “Wine and Dine” tab to purchase tickets online. For more information, call the museum at (570) 888-7225 or the library at (570) 888-7117.
