ATHENS – People have the chance to enjoy themselves at an upcoming festival within a flower garden near the Chemung River.

The 9th Annual Wine & Dine + a Brew or Two returns on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. The festival serves as a fundraiser for both the Spalding Memorial Library and Tioga Point Museum. Organizers described both institutions as staples of the Athens community since the library was established in 1897 and and the museum’s foundation in 1895.