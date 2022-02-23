No active COVID-19 cases for Towanda school district

TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Area School District’s superintendent had good news to share related to the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
There are currently zero active cases of COVID-19 in the school district, said Superintendent Dennis Peachey at the school board’s meeting Tuesday.
“We are as close to normal as we have been since March 13, 2020,” Peachey said. “It’s a great feeling to not worry about that and instead focus on our students and what they need.”
In Bradford County overall, COVID-19 cases in children have been decreasing. There are 10 children aged 0 to 4 with COVID-19, while 26 children aged 5 to 18 have it, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s most recent data from Feb. 9-15.
This is a significant improvement compared to the DOH’s first data period this year from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022. That data showed 20 children aged 0 to 4 and 87 children aged 5 to 18 had COVID-19. At one point from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, the DOH data showed that 142 children aged 5 to 18 contracted COVID-19, while 20 children aged 0 to 4 had it.
Peachey stated that he appreciates his staff’s patience, flexibility, support and cooperation during the pandemic.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to go through this with any other staff,” he said. “I think we will look back with a great sense of pride with how we as a district navigated this difficult time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.