No contested races in school board elections

Naomi Edsell, Eunice Wilston, Robert Oldroyd and Marla Oldroyd volunteered at Troy Borough’s voting station on Tuesday.

 Review Photo/BRIANNE OSTRANDER

Tuesday’s general election held no contested races for local school boards and left multiple seats open at districts across the county. School Board of Directors election results are as follows:

Athens Area School District

REGION 1 – ATHENS BORO (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

Charles Frisbie (D/R) 503

Brendon Hitchcock (D/R) 465

REGION 2 – ATHENS TWP & SHESHEQUIN TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

John W. Cheresnowsky (D/R) 1117

(2 Year Term, Elect 1)

Kevin Rude (D/R) 1104

REGION 3 – RIDGEBURY TWP, SMITHFIELD TWP & ULSTER TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

Kathy Jo Minnick (D/R) 777

Lisa Braund (D/R) 820

Canton Area School District

REGION 1 – CANTON TWP & LEROY (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

Krista Jennings (D/R) 479

Gary L. Black (D/R) 477

REGION 2 – CANTON BORO (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

William G. Holland, III (R) 247

Eric Anderson (R) 254

Northeast Bradford Area School District

LERAYSVILLE BORO, ORWELL TWP, PIKE TWP, ROME BORO, ROME TWP, WARREN TWP, & WINDHAM TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 5)

Louis Ugliuzza (D/R) 1009

Richard R. Jones (D/R) 1051

Donald Stewart (D/R) 1028

Teresa Murray Edsell (R) 1032

Steven Allabaugh (R) 993

Sayre Area School District

LITCHFIELD TWP, SAYRE & SOUTH WAVERLY BOROS (4 Year Term, Elect 5)

Peter J. Quattrini, Jr. (D/R) 1355

Andrew Hickey (D/R) 1298

Debra Agnew (D/R) 1232

Donald F. Skerpon (D/R) 1159

(2 Year Term, Elect 1)

Margaret K. Barry (D/R) 1339

Towanda Area School District

REGION 1 – TOWANDA 2ND & 3RD WARDS & NORTH TOWANDA TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

Mark Gannon (D/R) 572

Evelyn Sherburne (R) 493

REGION 2 – ASYLUM TWP, FRANKLIN TWP, MONROE BORO, MONROE TWP & TOWANDA TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

Brooks H. Greenland (D/R) 659

Chad Strickland (D/R) 799

REGION 3 – STANDING STONE TWP, TOWANDA 1ST WARD & WYSOX TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

Deborah West (D/R) 650

Troy Area School District

REGION 1 – ALBA BORO, ARMENIA TWP, TROY BORO & TROY TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

Janet R. Ordway (D/R) 544

REGION 2 – COLUMBIA TWP, SOUTH CREEK TWP, SYLVANIA BORO & WELLS TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 1)

Write-in 444 (Name unconfirmed, Deb Harer only known campaign.)

REGION 3 – BURLINGTON BORO, BURLINGTON TWP, W. BURLINGTON TWP, GRANVILLE TWP, SPRINGFIELD TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

Sheryl Angove (D/R) 623

Dan J. Martin (R) 671

Wyalusing Area School District

REGION 1 – ALBANY TWP, NEW ALBANY BORO, OVERTON TWP, TERRY TWP & WILMOT TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

Joseph J. McMahon (D/R) 678

Richard M. Robinson (D/R) 650

REGION 2 – HERRICK TWP, WYALUSING BORO, & WYALUSING TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

Douglas Eberlin (D/R) 591

REGION 3 – STEVENS TWP, TUSCARORA TWP IN BRADFORD CO (4 Year Term, Elect 2)

Barbara Prevost (D) 115

Nicholas Vanderpool (D/R) 332

