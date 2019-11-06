No contested races in school board elections

Tuesday’s general election held no contested races for local school boards and left multiple seats open at districts across the county. School Board of Directors election results are as follows:
Athens Area School District
REGION 1 – ATHENS BORO (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
Charles Frisbie (D/R) 503
Brendon Hitchcock (D/R) 465
REGION 2 – ATHENS TWP & SHESHEQUIN TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
John W. Cheresnowsky (D/R) 1117
(2 Year Term, Elect 1)
Kevin Rude (D/R) 1104
REGION 3 – RIDGEBURY TWP, SMITHFIELD TWP & ULSTER TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
Kathy Jo Minnick (D/R) 777
Lisa Braund (D/R) 820
Canton Area School District
REGION 1 – CANTON TWP & LEROY (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
Krista Jennings (D/R) 479
Gary L. Black (D/R) 477
REGION 2 – CANTON BORO (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
William G. Holland, III (R) 247
Eric Anderson (R) 254
Northeast Bradford Area School District
LERAYSVILLE BORO, ORWELL TWP, PIKE TWP, ROME BORO, ROME TWP, WARREN TWP, & WINDHAM TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 5)
Louis Ugliuzza (D/R) 1009
Richard R. Jones (D/R) 1051
Donald Stewart (D/R) 1028
Teresa Murray Edsell (R) 1032
Steven Allabaugh (R) 993
Sayre Area School District
LITCHFIELD TWP, SAYRE & SOUTH WAVERLY BOROS (4 Year Term, Elect 5)
Peter J. Quattrini, Jr. (D/R) 1355
Andrew Hickey (D/R) 1298
Debra Agnew (D/R) 1232
Donald F. Skerpon (D/R) 1159
(2 Year Term, Elect 1)
Margaret K. Barry (D/R) 1339
Towanda Area School District
REGION 1 – TOWANDA 2ND & 3RD WARDS & NORTH TOWANDA TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
Mark Gannon (D/R) 572
Evelyn Sherburne (R) 493
REGION 2 – ASYLUM TWP, FRANKLIN TWP, MONROE BORO, MONROE TWP & TOWANDA TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
Brooks H. Greenland (D/R) 659
Chad Strickland (D/R) 799
REGION 3 – STANDING STONE TWP, TOWANDA 1ST WARD & WYSOX TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
Deborah West (D/R) 650
Troy Area School District
REGION 1 – ALBA BORO, ARMENIA TWP, TROY BORO & TROY TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
Janet R. Ordway (D/R) 544
REGION 2 – COLUMBIA TWP, SOUTH CREEK TWP, SYLVANIA BORO & WELLS TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 1)
Write-in 444 (Name unconfirmed, Deb Harer only known campaign.)
REGION 3 – BURLINGTON BORO, BURLINGTON TWP, W. BURLINGTON TWP, GRANVILLE TWP, SPRINGFIELD TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
Sheryl Angove (D/R) 623
Dan J. Martin (R) 671
Wyalusing Area School District
REGION 1 – ALBANY TWP, NEW ALBANY BORO, OVERTON TWP, TERRY TWP & WILMOT TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
Joseph J. McMahon (D/R) 678
Richard M. Robinson (D/R) 650
REGION 2 – HERRICK TWP, WYALUSING BORO, & WYALUSING TWP (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
Douglas Eberlin (D/R) 591
REGION 3 – STEVENS TWP, TUSCARORA TWP IN BRADFORD CO (4 Year Term, Elect 2)
Barbara Prevost (D) 115
Nicholas Vanderpool (D/R) 332
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.