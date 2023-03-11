HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh announced the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) will make two carbon monoxide detectors available to certified child care providers in Pennsylvania at no cost to the providers. The free detectors are being made available following a carbon monoxide leak that affected a Pennsylvania child care facility in the fall of 2022.

“Because carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas, without detectors it is not possible to detect a leak before people start to feel sick,” said Arkoosh. “As the state works to update regulations to require this important safety mechanism be in place at our child care centers, this opportunity will help providers increase protections at their facility right away. I urge all providers to take advantage of this opportunity to get new carbon monoxide detectors to safeguard their staff and children in care.”