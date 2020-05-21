No decision yet made regarding opening of Canton pool

CANTON — As Memorial Day approaches and the start of summer rolls closer, the short term future of the Canton War Memorial Pool has yet to be determined as local officials have not yet decided if it will be opened this year.
Canton Borough Council member Lynette Ambruch announced that personnel that would be needed to operate Canton’s pool have been hired, but that the recreation committee has not yet made a decision whether to invest in opening the pool for the summer 2020 season due to restrictions relating to the COVID-19 outbreak during a monthly borough meeting held Monday.
Ambruch stated that as Bradford County is currently in the yellow phase of reopening from COVID-19 lockdown and may not move to the green phase until June, if then, the recreation committee “needs to have a meeting” and determine whether it is “worth it” to open the pool if only 25 individuals are permitted in the area at one time.
Holly Shultz, mother of two youths hired to be lifeguards at the War Memorial Pool this summer, stated that it is a “rare occasion” that she has seen more than 25 people at the pool at one time even during normal seasons.
Michael Shultz, husband of Holly and a former Canton Borough Council member, also advocated for the pool to be opened this season.
“I understand the cost of money with opening it, however I also understand our mental health status as adults and children that may need that activity, so I hope that you would at least take that into consideration along with the money side,” he stated. “I know we have to look at that (finances) but if we ever do open up people are going to need something to do as a family that they can go and enjoy each other with.”
Ambruch thanked Holly Shultz for informing her of the amount of people who usually frequent the pool, saying that she wasn’t aware of how many people are often there at once.
Ambruch stated that the rest of the Canton Recreational Park, including the playground, has been opened and said that for right now we will “just have to wait and see when it (the pool) gets moved in, at this point it’s not.”
