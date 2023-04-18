No hard closing date yet for Bradford County Manor

TOWANDA — Bradford County is still in the process of establishing the official sale and closing date of the Bradford County Manor. The Bradford County Commissioners discussed the topic during their meeting on Thursday, April 13.

“We are working through the details of the contractual agreements between buyer and seller right now,” Commissioner Daryl Miller said.

