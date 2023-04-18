No hard closing date yet for Bradford County Manor

TOWANDA — Bradford County is still in the process of establishing the official sale and closing date of the Bradford County Manor. The Bradford County Commissioners discussed the topic during their meeting on Thursday, April 13.
“We are working through the details of the contractual agreements between buyer and seller right now,” Commissioner Daryl Miller said.
A hard closing date has not been set, but officials hope to have a more solid statement within the next month, Commissioner Doug McLinko stated.
“We are taking great pains to make sure that we picked out the right bidder,” McLinko said.
The county is in the process of selling the facility to Allaire Health Services, a New Jersey-based operator of senior healthcare facilities in the northeast U.S., according to its website.
The commissioners are still in negotiations with the company. McLinko assured manor employees that their top priority is the well-being of the facility’s residents.
“Everything that we’ve agreed to and told them about PTO time, and all these different things we’re going to stand by and do,” McLinko said.
He stated that the commissioners want a concrete deal in place to make the sale happen.
“We can’t talk about it because it could change,” McLinko said. “As it stands right now, I think I can report that the county will realize with accounts receivable of about $13.7 million I believe is where we’re at.”
McLinko expressed that manor employees will be taken care of during the process. He stated that Allaire has a great record on treating employees well and running senior care facilities. A possible change would be that pension plans turn into 401Ks. He added that further steps cannot be taken until a hard closing date is established, which includes questions on retirement plans.
“It’s something that’s kind of a bittersweet thing,” McLinko said. “We’ve had the manor all these years, but we cannot be in that business anymore.”
He stated that it’s become difficult and expensive for the county to run the facility. In 2022, around 19 percent of Bradford County’s budget was allotted to the manor. The county has owned the manor’s property since 1879 when it was known as McKean Farm. It officially became the Bradford County Manor in 1963.
“There’s a lot of risk and liability that are put at the taxpayer’s feet to do it, and it should be in a private sector,” McLinko said.
Commissioner Daryl Miller added that Allaire may have representatives at the manor sometime this week.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.