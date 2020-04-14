The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 cases in Bradford and Sullivan counties in their daily update on Tuesday.
The DOH said that there are 1,146 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 25,345 at noon on Tuesday. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 584.
Tioga County is reporting 13 cases and one death, Lycoming County is reporting 29 cases, Sullivan County remains at one case, Bradford County remains at 19 cases and no deaths, Susquehanna County is reporting 32 cases and one death, Wyoming County is reporting 11 cases, and Luzerne County is reporting 1,523 cases and 26 deaths.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;
- 40% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
- 22% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In Secretary Levine’s press conference on Tuesday, she reported that close to 60 percent of COVID-19 tests submitted to the Department of Health did not have information detailing the race or ethnicity of the people tested, a requirement.
“This is required information that will help us gather a complete picture,” she said in the conference.
Levine ordered a notification to all testing sites to provide the necessary information before thanking the healthcare and lab workers for their tireless work.
Also in the conference, Levine said she and the governor’s staff were in active discussion to enforce the requirement of masks in public and limitations on the capacity of life-sustaining businesses. She said for the public to stay tuned for these announcements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.