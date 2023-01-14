No significant changes found in hand recount of 2020 presidential election in Pa.’s Lycoming County

Nearly two dozen Lycoming County employees spent three days performing a hand recount of the 2020 presidential election following pressure on the county from local election skeptics. No significant changes were found.

 Votebeat/Carter Walker
A recount of the 2020 presidential race conducted this week in a Pennsylvania county did not find any major discrepancies from the original results.